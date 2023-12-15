close_game
UPSSSC recruitment 2023: 283 Nakshanveesh/ Manchitrak posts notified, apply from Dec 18

UPSSSC recruitment 2023: 283 Nakshanveesh/ Manchitrak posts notified, apply from Dec 18

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 15, 2023 01:29 PM IST

UPSSSC notifies vacancies for Nakshanveesh/Manchitrak (Cartographer) post.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC) has notified vacancies for the post of Nakshanveesh/ Manchitrak (Cartographer). The application process will commence on December 18 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is January 8. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC recruitment 2023: 283 Nakshanveesh/ Manchitrak posts notified
UPSSSC recruitment 2023: 283 Nakshanveesh/ Manchitrak posts notified(HT file)

The selection for the post of cartographer main examination will be based on their scores of the Preliminary Eligibility Test 2022.

UPSSSC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 238 vacancies.

UPSSSC recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates have to pay 25 as an application fee.

UPSSSC Cartographer Recruitment 2023 age limit: The upper age of the candidates should be 40 years.

UPSSSC Cartographer Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the segment ‘Live Advertisements’

Next, click on the apply link for the post of Nakshanveesh/ Manchitrak

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit

Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details below:

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
