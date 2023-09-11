UPSSSC recruitment 2023: Apply for 3831 Junior Clerk and other posts from tomorrow at www.upsssc.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has invited applications for 3831 Junior Assistant, Junior Clerks and Assistant Level- III posts. The application process will begin on September 12. Candidates will be able to submit the application form at www.upsssc.gov.in till October 3. Candidates will be able to edit their applications till October 10. UPSSSC Invites Applications for 3831 Junior Assistant, Junior Clerks & Assistant Level-III Posts; Apply from Sept 12(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The recruitment drive is being carried out to fill 3831 openings for Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk, and Assistant Level-II positions. Candidates will be shortlisted for the main examination on the basis of their Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET 2022).

UPSSC recruitment 2023 application fee: The online registration fee for applicants from the unreserved (UR), scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST), and other backward classes (OBC) is ₹25.

UPSSC recruitment 2023 age limit: Candidates' age should not be less than 18 years and not more than 40 years.

UPSSSC recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in

On the homepage click on the “Advertisement No.-08-Examination/2023, Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk and Assistant Level- III. Advertisement of Main Examination (P.A.P.-2022)/07”

Login through PET 2022 registration number

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

