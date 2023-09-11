News / Education / Employment News / UPSSSC recruitment 2023: Apply for 3831 Junior Clerk and other posts from tomorrow at www.upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC recruitment 2023: Apply for 3831 Junior Clerk and other posts from tomorrow at www.upsssc.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 11, 2023 05:13 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission invites applications for 3831 Junior Assistant, Junior Clerks, and Assistant Level-III posts.

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has invited applications for 3831 Junior Assistant, Junior Clerks and Assistant Level- III posts. The application process will begin on September 12. Candidates will be able to submit the application form at www.upsssc.gov.in till October 3. Candidates will be able to edit their applications till October 10.

UPSSSC Invites Applications for 3831 Junior Assistant, Junior Clerks & Assistant Level-III Posts; Apply from Sept 12(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
UPSSSC Invites Applications for 3831 Junior Assistant, Junior Clerks & Assistant Level-III Posts; Apply from Sept 12(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The recruitment drive is being carried out to fill 3831 openings for Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk, and Assistant Level-II positions. Candidates will be shortlisted for the main examination on the basis of their Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET 2022).

UPSSC recruitment 2023 application fee: The online registration fee for applicants from the unreserved (UR), scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST), and other backward classes (OBC) is 25.

UPSSC recruitment 2023 age limit: Candidates' age should not be less than 18 years and not more than 40 years.

UPSSSC recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in

On the homepage click on the “Advertisement No.-08-Examination/2023, Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk and Assistant Level- III. Advertisement of Main Examination (P.A.P.-2022)/07”

Login through PET 2022 registration number

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out