UPSSSC Recruitment: Apply for Supply Inspector, Assistant posts on upsssc.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released a notification for recruitment of Supply Inspectors, Upper Division Assistants and Lover Division Assistants.

Candidates can apply for UPSSSC recruitment on upsssc.gov.in up to May 12.

The recruitment drive is for 76 posts which include 11 Lower Division Assistant, 20 Upper Division Assistant and 45 Supply Inspector posts.

Apply here

How to apply for UPSSSC Supply Inspector, Upper Division Assistant, Lower Division Assistant Recruitment 2022

Go to upsssc.gov.in Click on ‘Direct Recruitment under Advt. No: 03-Exam/2022 start from 22/04/202’ On the next page, click on the ‘Apply’ tab and submit the applications.

“Only those candidates who have appeared in PRELIMINARY ELIGIBILITY TEST (PET) - 2021 ( 01-Exam/2021 ) and have valid score are eligible to apply against this advertisement,” reads an official statement.

For more information, check the notification here:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON