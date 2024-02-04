 UPSSSC to recruit for 1828 Assistant Accountant &amp; Auditor posts, details here - Hindustan Times
UPSSSC to recruit for 1828 Assistant Accountant & Auditor posts, details here

UPSSSC to recruit for 1828 Assistant Accountant & Auditor posts, details here

Feb 04, 2024
Feb 04, 2024 12:58 PM IST

UPSSSC will recruit candidates for Assistant Accountant & Auditor posts. Details here.

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission, UPSSSC has invited applications for Assistant Accountant & Auditor posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1828 posts in the organization.

UPSSSC to recruit for 1828 Assistant Accountant & Auditor posts, details here
UPSSSC to recruit for 1828 Assistant Accountant & Auditor posts, details here

The registration process will begin on February 20 and will close on March 11, 2023. The last date to edit the application is till March 18, 2024.

Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Accountant (General): 668 posts
  • Auditor: 209 posts
  • Assistant Accountant: 1 post
  • Assistant Accountant (Special): 950 posts

Selection Process

Shortlisting of candidates for Assistant Accountant and Auditor Main Examination (P.A.P.-2023)/03 will be done on the basis of their Preliminary Eligibility Test-2023 (Preliminary Eligibility Test-PET-2023) score. Hence only those candidates will be eligible to participate in this examination who have appeared in the Preliminary Eligibility Test-2023 (PET-2023).

Application Fees

The application fees for all candidates is 50/-. The payment should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSSSC.

Detailed Notification Here

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams
