Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission has invited applications for X-Ray Technician posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 382 posts in the organisation. UPSSSC to recruit for X-Ray Technician posts, registration begins June 15 (UPSSSC)

The registration process will begin will June 15 and will end on July 5, 2023. The last date for payment of fees is till June 17, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Educational Qualification

Candidate who want to apply for the post should posses Diploma (X-Ray). The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 40 years.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of written test only.

Application Fees

The application fees should be ₹25/- for category candidates. The payment should be done through debit card/ credit card/ net banking and e challan. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSSSC.