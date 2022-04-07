UPTET 2021 final answer key released on updeled.gov.in; Here's direct link

UPTET Answer Key 2021: The final answer key of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2021) has been released. Candidates can go to updeled.gov.in to download the UP TET answer key. Live Updates.

The provisional answer key of UPTET was released on January 28, 2022. The last date to raise objection was till February 1, 2022.

The answer keys for primary and upper primary levels have been released separately. Here are the direct links and steps to download:

UPTET final answer key 2021: Primary

UPTET 2021 final answer key: Upper primary

How to download UP TET answer key

Go to updeled.gov.in. Click on the link for primary or upper primary answer key under the notification section. Download the PDF file and calculate your probable score using it.

UPTET is held one a year which enables candidates to apply for primary (class 1-5) and upper primary (class 6-8) teacher posts in public schools of the state.

Over 18 lakh candidates are waiting for UPTET result.

