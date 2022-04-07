Home / Education / Employment News / UPTET Final Answer Key 2021 to release today, here’s how to download
UPTET Final Answer Key 2021 to release today, here's how to download

UPTET Final Answer Key 2021 will be released today, April 7, 2022. Candidates can download the answer key through the official site of UP DElEd on updeled.gov.in.
Published on Apr 07, 2022
New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, UPTET Final Answer Key 2021 will release on April 7, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the final answer key through the official site of UP DElEd on updeled.gov.in. 

The examination was conducted in the state on January 23, 2022 and the provisional answer key was released on January 28, 2022. The last date to raise objection was till February 1, 2022. Candidates can download the answer key through these simple steps given below. 

UPTET Final Answer Key 2021: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of UP DElEd on updeled.gov.in.
  • Click on UPTET Final Answer Key 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the answer key and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The much-awaited result of Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 will be declared on April 8. “The go ahead from the state government has been received. Now based on the report of subject experts, the revised answer key of UPTET-2021 will be declared on April 7 and the result based on it will be declared on April 8,” said secretary of ERA, UP Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi.

