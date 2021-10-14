Vacancies in Sahitya Akademi; check eligibility, other details

Sahitya Akademi has invited applications to fill vacancies in various positions: multi-tasking staff, junior clerk, sales-cum-exhibition assistant, senior accountant, programme officer, assistant editor, assistant librarian and deputy secretary general.

The application forms are available on the official website of the Sahitya Akademi and the last date for submission of the forms is November 1.

Job details

“The incumbent selected is liable to be transferred to any of the offices of the Sahitya Akademi located in India. Applications received through email or without required enclosures will not be accepted,” reads the job notice.

“The candidates registered under National Career Services (NCS) portal and fulfilling the eligibility conditions may visit Akademi's website and follow the application procedure as stated. The shortlisted candidates fulfilling the essential qualifications will be required to appear for a written test to judge their knowledge of English, Hindi and General Knowledge on a convenient date and time as decided by the Akademi,” it adds. Candidates have to read the job notifications properly before applying. The selection criteria differs post-wise.

