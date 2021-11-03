WB HFW Recruitment 2021: 1500 CHO posts under NHM on offer

The Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of West Bengal on November 2 began the application process to fill 1500 vacancies of Community Health Officers (CHO) under National Health Mission on contractual basis. The registration process will end on November 10. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of the West Bengal Health and Family welfare department on www.wbhealth.gov.in. The last date of submission of the application fee is November 12 and the last date of submission of the full application form is November 15.

WB Health recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1500 vacancies out of which 780 vacancies are for the general category, 330 vacancies are for the SC category, 90 vacancies are for the ST category, 150 vacancies are for OBC ( A) category, 105 vacancies are for OBC (B) category and 45 vacancies are for the person with disabilities.

WB Health recruitment age limit: The maximum age limit of the candidates should be not more than 40 years.

WB Health recruitment application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹100 as application fee through online mode.

WB Health recruitment selection process: The selection will be based on the written test and Interview.

Interested candidates can check eligibility criteria and other details on the notification below: