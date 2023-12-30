West Bengal Police Recruitment Board, WBPRB has released WB Police Lady Constable 2023 written exam dates. The official notice for the same is available to candidates on the official website of WB Police at wbpolice.gov.in. WB Police Lady Constable 2023 written exam dates released at wbpolice.gov.in

As per the official notice, the date of Final Written Examination for recruitment to the post of Lady Constable in West Bengal Police – 2023 has been scheduled on January 21, 2024.

The admit card for the same will be available on the website of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (https://prb.wb.gov.in) and West Bengal Police (https://wbpolice.gov.in) from January 10, 2023. The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Admit cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the said examination with a proper and original proof of identity.

WB Police Lady Constable 2023 admit card: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of WB Police at wbpolice.gov.in.

Click on WB Police Lady Constable 2023 admit card available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1355 Lady Constable posts in the organisation. Those candidates who have qualified the preliminary exam followed by Physical Measurement Test and Physical Efficiency Test (PMT and PET) are eligible to appear for the written final test. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WB Police.

