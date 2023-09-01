WB Police Recruitment 2023: Apply for 309 SI Posts at wbpolice.gov.in

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has begun the application process for the posts of Sub-Inspector/ Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police 2023. The deadline for the submission of the application form is September 21. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at wbpolice.gov.in. West Bengal Police Recruitment 2023: Apply for Sub-Inspector/Sergeant Posts by September 21 on wbpolice.gov.in(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

WB Police Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 309 Sub-Inspector/Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch), Sub-Inspector (Armed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police – 2023.

WB Police Recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 20 years to 27 years.

WB Police Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹250 for all categories except Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (of West Bengal only). SC/ST (West Bengal only) will have to pay the processing fee of ₹20.

WB Police Recruitment 2023 educational qualification: The applicant must have passed the bachelor’s degree examination in any discipline from a recognized university or its equivalent.

WB Police Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at wbpolice.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Recruitment tab

Click on Sub-Inspector/ Sub-Inspectress application link

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit

Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

