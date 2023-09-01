WB Police Recruitment 2023: Apply for 309 SI Posts at wbpolice.gov.in
WBPRB has started the application process for Sub-Inspector/ Sub-Inspectress and Sergeant posts in Kolkata Police 2023.
West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has begun the application process for the posts of Sub-Inspector/ Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police 2023. The deadline for the submission of the application form is September 21. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at wbpolice.gov.in.
WB Police Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 309 Sub-Inspector/Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch), Sub-Inspector (Armed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police – 2023.
WB Police Recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 20 years to 27 years.
WB Police Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹250 for all categories except Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (of West Bengal only). SC/ST (West Bengal only) will have to pay the processing fee of ₹20.
WB Police Recruitment 2023 educational qualification: The applicant must have passed the bachelor’s degree examination in any discipline from a recognized university or its equivalent.
Direct link to apply
WB Police Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at wbpolice.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Recruitment tab
Click on Sub-Inspector/ Sub-Inspectress application link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit
Download the form and take a printout for future reference.
