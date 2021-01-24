WB Primary TET admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
The West Bengal Board of Primary Education, Kolkata has released the admit card for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET 2017) on its official website.
Candidates who have registered for the examination will be able to download the admit card online at wbbpe.org or wbbprimaryeducation.org.
"This is to notify for all concerned that the valid applicants for TET-2017, to be conducted by WBBPE all over West Bengal from 01:00 p.m. of 31/01/2021," reads the official notice.
Direct link to download WB Primary TET admit card 2021
How to download WB Primary TET admit card 2021.
Visit the official website at wbbpe.org
On the homepage, click on the link that reds, “DOWNLOAD MY TET-2017 ADMIT CARD”
A new page will open for login with two options:- A & B
For Option A: Enter with the district, selected at the time of submission of online application, name & date of birth
For Option B: Enter with User Id/Online Application No, if you possess both the inputs
The WB Primary TET admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen
Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.
