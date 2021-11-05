Home / Education / Employment News / WBHRB Recruitment: Apply for 132 vacancies of medical technologist grade III
WBHRB Recruitment: Apply for 132 vacancies of medical technologist grade III

  • WBHRB, applications are invited for 132 vacancies of Medical Technologist Grade III, check details here.
Published on Nov 05, 2021 04:24 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has invited applications for the 132 vacancies of Medical Technologist Grade III under the Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of West Bengal. The application process is underway and the last date to fill the online application form is November 18 till 1:00 PM. The appointments are temporary but likely to get permanent.

WBHRB vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 132 vacancies out of which 67 vacancies are for unreserved category, 30 vacancies are for SC category, 8 vacancy is for ST category, 13 vacancies are for OBC-A, 10 vacancy is for OBC-B and 4 vacancies are for PWD category.

WBHRB age limit details: Candidates applying for the above-mentioned post should have a minimum age of 21 years and maximum age of 39 years.

WBHRB application fee: Candidates have to pay 160 as application fee through Banks participating in the Govt. Receipt Participating system.

WBHRB recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of WBHRB at wbhrb.in.

On the homepage click on the online application.

Log in if already registers or click on the register button.

Fill in all the required details and register.

Fill the application form.

Pay the application fee.

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

 

vacancy sarkari naukri west bengal healthcare
