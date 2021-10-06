WCDC Bihar recruitment: Applications invited for 213 vacancies for counselors

Women and child development corporation (WCDC), Bihar has invited applications for 213 vacancies for counselors. The application process will begin on October 7. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of WCDC at wdc.bih.nic.in on or before October 29.

WCDC Bihar recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 213 vacancies of counselors. The above-mentioned positions are on a contract basis for two years.

WCDC Bihar recruitment age limit: The upper age limit for UR/EWS/BC/EBC/BC (female) is 40 years and for SC/ST 42 years. All the positions are reserved for women only.

WCDC Bihar recruitment educational qualification and experience:

Candidates must possess a Bachelor’s degree in psychology/sociology. Candidates must have a minimum of 2 years of work experience with govt./non-govt. organization in relevant fields. Degree in law (BA LLB) will be given preference.

WCDC Bihar recruitment: How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of WCDC Bihar at www.wdc.bih.nic.in.