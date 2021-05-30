West Bengal Recruitment: Walk-in interview for Staff Nurse, GDMO and other posts

Chief Medical Officer of Health, Bankura, West Bengal has invited candidates to participate in walk-in interviews for recruitment of Covid-19 Volunteers (Medical Officers, Specialists Doctors, Technician, Nursing personnel) on contract basis for two months. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview on June 3 at 11am. The official notification is available on the official website of Health and Family Welfare Department, Govt of West Bengal.

Vacancy details:

Lab Technician (COVID-19 Hospital)- 6; CC Technician (COVID-19 Hospital) - 6 Posts; Staff Nurse (COVID-19 Hospital) - 52 Posts; Medical Officer General Duty (COVID-19 Hospital) - 14 Posts; Medical Officer CCU/HDU (COVID-19 Hospital) - 5 Posts; Specialist Medical Officer- Medicine (COVID-19 Hospital) - 6 Posts; Specialist Medical Officer Respiratory Medicine (COVID-19 Hospital) - 6 Posts; Specialist Medical Officer Anaesthesia (COVID -19 Hospital) - 4 Posts.

Age limit :

For the posts of Technician and Staff Nurse 40 years as of Jan 1, 2021

For the post of Medical officers and special Medical officers 60 years as of Jan 1, 2021

Selection process: Selection will be based on merit and interview.

Venue: Meeting Hall of CMOH office, Bankura District

Other details: While appearing for Walk-in-Interview, the candidates should bring documents in original & photocopies of all relevant documents and one copy of passport size photograph.

For more details check the notification on the official website at https://www.wbhealth.gov.in/