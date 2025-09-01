West Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 2865 posts at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in, link here
West Central Railway will recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. The direct link to apply for 2865 posts is given below.
West Central Railway, Railway Recruitment Cell, has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of WCR, RRC at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in.
The last date to apply for the post is September 29, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 2865 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
JBP Division: 1136 posts
BPL Division: 558 posts
KOTA Division: 865 posts
CRWS BPL: 136 posts
WRS KOTA: 151 posts
HQ/JBP: 19 posts
Eligibility Criteria
The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks(No Rounding off will be done), in aggregate, from recognized Board for all trades and also should possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT.
Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on 20/08/2025.
Selection Process
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit list prepared on the basis of average marks obtained in 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) plus ITI/Trade marks for all the eligible candidates.
On the basis of trade/division/unit opted by the candidate, merit list will be prepared i.e. Trade wise, division/unit wise & community wise.
A final merit list will be prepared trade wise, division/unit wise and community wise, equal to the number of slots in the descending order of percentage of marks obtained by the candidate, as stated above.
Application Fee
The application fee for all candidates is ₹141/-. SC/ST, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), Women candidates will have to pay ₹41/- as application fee. The payment should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of West Central Railway.
Detailed Notification Here
Direct link to apply here
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News