News / Education / Employment News / West Central Railway to recruit for 3015 Apprentice posts, details at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in

West Central Railway to recruit for 3015 Apprentice posts, details at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Dec 15, 2023 10:03 AM IST

West Central Railway will recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in.

West Central Railway, WCR has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of WCR at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 3015 posts in the organization.

The registration process begins on December 15 and will end on January 14, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • JBP Division: 1164 posts
  • BPL Division: 603 posts
  • KOTA Division: 853 posts
  • CRWS BPL: 170 posts
  • WRS KOTA: 196 posts
  • HQ/JBP: 29 posts

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and also should possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT. The age limit of the candidate should be between 15 years to 24 years of age.

Selection Process

Selection will be done based on merit list prepared in respect of all the eligible candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared based on average marks obtained in 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) plus ITI/Trademarks.

Application Fees

For all candidates, the application fees is 136/- and for SC, ST, PwBD and Women candidates, the application fees is 36/-. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WCR.

