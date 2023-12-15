West Central Railway to recruit for 3015 Apprentice posts, details at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in

West Central Railway, WCR has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of WCR at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 3015 posts in the organization. West Central Railway to recruit for 3015 Apprentice posts, details here(Representative image)

The registration process begins on December 15 and will end on January 14, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Vacancy Details

JBP Division: 1164 posts

BPL Division: 603 posts

KOTA Division: 853 posts

CRWS BPL: 170 posts

WRS KOTA: 196 posts

HQ/JBP: 29 posts

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and also should possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT. The age limit of the candidate should be between 15 years to 24 years of age.

Selection Process

Selection will be done based on merit list prepared in respect of all the eligible candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared based on average marks obtained in 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) plus ITI/Trademarks.

Application Fees

For all candidates, the application fees is ₹136/- and for SC, ST, PwBD and Women candidates, the application fees is ₹36/-. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WCR.

Detailed Notification Here