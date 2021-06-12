Western Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for Nursing Staff posts, details here

Western Railway to recruit candidates for Nursing Staff posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts by appearing for the interview round. The interview will be conducted on June 21, 2021. Candidates can check the official notification on the official site of Western Railway on wr.indianrailways.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 18 Staff Nurse posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have the certificate as registered Nurse and Mid-Wife having passed 3 years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from a school of Nursing or other institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc. The age limit of the candidate should be 20 to 40 years of age.

How to Apply

Candidates who want to apply for the post will have to appear for the interview round on June 21, 2021, at Divisional Railway Hospital, Pratapnagar, Vadodara-04. Candidates should bring the date of birth, qualifying exam passing certificate, registration, experience, caste certificate, and no objection certificate at the time of interview.

Detailed Notification Here

Other Details

Selected candidates will be engaged on contract terms for a period of 3 months or over and above the vacancy as per local requirement which can be renewed/extended as per the railway board’s further order extension.