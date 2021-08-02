Western Railway Recruitment: RRC invites applications for 21 vacancies

Railway Recruitment Cell Mumbai has invited applications from eligible sportsperson to fill 21 vacancies under the sports quota. The application process will begin on August 4. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Railway Recruitment Cell Western Cell at https://www.rrc-wr.com/

The last day to apply is September 3.

Educational Qualification: Candidates who want to apply for level 4 or 5 Should be Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University. The candidates who want to apply for the post in level 2 or 3 should have passed the 12th (+2 stage) or its equivalent examination.

Educational Qualification must be from a recognized Institution.

Age Limit: The Minimum age of the candidate should be 18 years and the maximum age of the candidate should be 25 years.

Examination fee: All the candidates except SC / ST / ExServicemen/Women, Minorities and Economic Backward Class have to pay ₹500 as the application fee.

400 Rupees will be refunded to those who are found eligible as per notification and actually appear in the Trial after deducting bank charges.

Candidates belonging to SC / ST / Ex-Servicemen/Women, Minorities, and Economic Backward Class have to pay ₹250 as an application fee.

The same will be refunded to people who are found eligible as per notification and actually appear in the Trial after deducting bank charges.

Selection Procedure: The recruitment will be based on trials & assessment of sports achievements, Educational qualifications. The candidates, who are found FIT in trials, only will be considered for the next stage.

Candidates would be subjected to trials by a Trial Committee in order to examine their athletic ability and suitability for the Railway team as well as the Indian Railway team. For consideration in the next stage, the Trial Committee will provide recommendations in terms of FIT or NOT FIT.

After the Trial, only FIT candidates shall be considered for the next stage by Recruitment Committee. Recruitment Committee shall award 60 marks for sports achievements and educational qualifications.

NOTE: There is no reservation for SC, ST, and OBC.

For eligibility criteria, vacancies and other details check the notification given below