XLRI completes Summer Internship Placements 2023, achieves 100 percent placements for the batch of 2023-25

XLRI - Xavier School of Management achieved 100% summer internship placements for the batch of 2023-25 for its flagship two-year programmes - Postgraduate Diploma in Human Resource Management and Postgraduate Diploma in Business Management. The batch comprising 591 students across the Jamshedpur and Delhi-NCR campus participated and secured 604 offers during the process from 139 firms.(Handout)

According to a press release by XLRI, the batch comprising 591 students across the Jamshedpur and Delhi-NCR campus participated and secured 604 offers during the process from 139 firms, including 63 new recruiters, across Consulting, Finance, Sales & Marketing, General Management, Product Management, Operations, Analytics and Human Resources, among other roles.

XLRI achieved an average and median stipend of ₹1.41 lakhs per month and ₹1.5 lakhs per month respectively. The highest stipend stood at ₹3.5 lakhs per month from the BFSI sector, informed XLRI.

'The summer placement season for our Platinum Jubilee year has been a resounding success, even in the face of challenging global economic conditions. The achievements this season, especially for the largest-ever batch across both campuses, reflect the unwavering commitment and talent of our students. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our esteemed recruiters for their continued faith in the XLRI institutional brand," said Fr S George S.J, Director XLRI.

The top domains based on the roles offered were FMCG, Management & Advisory Consulting and BFSI. Accenture Strategy, Amazon, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Boston Consulting Group, HDFC Bank, HUL, ICICI Bank, Ola Cabs, Procter & Gamble and Tata Steel made the highest number of offers among the recruiters. The highest offer (domestic) at ₹3.5 lakhs per month by JPMC from the BFSI sector, stated the press release.

'This year's spectacular placements testify to the exceptional diversity and quality of talent within XLRI. An impressive number of first-time recruiters participated, delivering outstanding results. We are profoundly grateful to all our recruiting partners for their unwavering support and trust in XLRI and our students," said Prof A Kanagaraj, Chair of Placement Affairs XLRI.

New recruiters to the SIP process included BMW, Castrol, CK Birla, Deutsche Bank, Diageo, Daimler, HDFC Bank, JM Financial, L'oreal, Myntra, NIIF, NK Securities, Ola Cabs, Pharmarack, Pine Labs, Redseer Consulting, Shell, Texas Instruments, Vector Consulting, Yes Bank and Zomato among others, mentioned the press release.

