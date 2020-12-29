Entire country performing better than Delhi govt schools, says Public Policy Research Centre

education

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 10:22 IST

A think tank which released a paper on the performance of schools under the Delhi government has said that the truth is that the entire country is performing better than Delhi government schools.

The Public Policy Research Centre on Friday released a report on Delhi’s education titled ‘Politics of Performance vs Politics of Propaganda: A comparative analysis of education in Delhi government school vis a vis MCD schools & Kendriya Vidyalayas.’

Sumeet Bhasin, Director, PPRC said in a statement on Saturday that the report revealed that the Kendriya Vidyalayas far outshone Delhi government schools on several parameters, be it in terms of students pass percentage or marks obtained in senior secondary classes.

“Instead of taking the opportunity to introspect, the Delhi government instead has chosen to deny the facts and said that it was ‘unfair’ to compare”, Bhasin added.

“Regarding the obnoxious statement of unfairness of comparison, it is the Education Minister of Delhi who arrogantly challenged publicly to show any school that is performing better than Delhi government schools”, Bhasin said. The truth is that the entire country is performing better than the Delhi government schools, the statement said.

Bhasin said it is also blatantly false that the Delhi government schools students are different from KVs’. In fact, the same Delhi government schools achieved 95.81% pass percentage in 2015. It is to the credit of AAP government that it has devastated the outcomes and dragged to a pitiable 71.58% in five years.

Bhasin said that hiding behind such a deplorable excuse shows the irresponsibility and a fundamental lack of sincerity on AAP government’s part when it claims that they are revolutionizing Delhi’s education.

“Now that the reality is made public, the government that was so loud all these days is suddenly nowhere to be seen. In fact, they had to hide behind an Adviser in the government to issue a weak response to these findings”, he added.

“Our report reveals the incompetence of the Delhi government and deeper one goes into the government’s performance, the disastrous its record proves to be. So it would serve well to the Delhi government to accept the utter failure of their policies and stop offering obnoxious excuses to cover up their sheer ineptitude and callousness towards the futures of lakhs of students”, Bhasin added.