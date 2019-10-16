e-paper
EPFO Assistant Result 2019 Phase 1 released at epfindia.gov.in, here’s how to check

EPFO conducted the Phase-1 recruitment examination on July 31, 2019, to fill 280 vacancies of Assistants (Assistant Section Officer).

Oct 16, 2019 14:50 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A total of 3049 candidates have been shortlisted to appear in the Phase-II (Main) written examination scheduled to be held on November 7, 2019.
A total of 3049 candidates have been shortlisted to appear in the Phase-II (Main) written examination scheduled to be held on November 7, 2019. (Representational image)(HT file)
         

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has declared the result of the Phase-1 recruitment examination for the post of Assistants (Assistant Section Officer). Candidates who had appeared in the written examination can check their results online at epfindia.gov.in.

EPFO conducted the Phase-1 recruitment examination on July 31, 2019, to fill 280 vacancies of Assistants (Assistant Section Officer). A total of 3049 candidates have been shortlisted to appear in the Phase-II (Main) written examination scheduled to be held on November 7, 2019.

Here’s the direct link to check the results

How to check the results

1.Visit the official website

2.Go to the Miscellaneous tab and click on the Recruitment, appearing in the drop-down box format

3.Click on the link that reads, ‘List of candidates Short-Listed for the Phase-II Examination for recruitment to the post of Assistants(Assistant Section Officer),’ appearing on the web page

4.A PDF file will appear on the display screen

5.Press Ctrl+F and look for your name

6.Download the results of EPFO Phase-1 examination and take its print out for future use

Oct 16, 2019 14:50 IST

Education News