EPFO Assistants marks of Main exam released at epfindia.gov.in, check it here

EPFO Assistants marks: Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Wednesday, November 27 released the marks of candidates who had appeared for assistant section officer (ASO) Phase II exam.

education Updated: Nov 27, 2019 15:32 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Wednesday, November 27 released the marks of candidates who had appeared for assistant section officer (ASO) Phase II exam.
Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Wednesday, November 27 released the marks of candidates who had appeared for assistant section officer (ASO) Phase II exam.
         

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Wednesday, November 27 released the marks of candidates who had appeared for assistant section officer (ASO) Phase II exam. EPFO Assistant main (Phase II) examination was held on November 7.

Candidates who had appeared EPFO ASO main (Phase II) examination 2019 can check their marks at epfindia.gov.in.

Here is the direct link to check the EPFO ASO main (Phase II) examination 2019 marks.

EPFO is conducting the recruitment examination to fill 240 vacancies of Assistants (Assistant Section Officer).

How to check EPFO ASO Main exam result 2019:

1) Visit the official website of EPFO

2) Go to the Miscellaneous tab and click on the Recruitment (in the drop-down box)

3) Click on the link ‘Marks List of candidates who appeared in the Direct Recruitment Main Examination (Phase-II) (held on 07/11/2019) to the post of Assistants (Assistant Section Officer) in EPFO’

4) A PDF file will appear on the screen

5) Download the results and take a printout too

 

EPFO had on Tuesday, November 26 declared the result of the candidates who had appeared for assistant section officer (ASO) Phase II exam. The result can be checked by clicking here.

