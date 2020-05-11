e-paper
ESIC Recruitment 2020: 105 vacancies of teaching and other posts on offer, check details

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview scheduled on May 22, 2020.

May 11, 2020
Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
ESIC Recruitment 2020.
ESIC Recruitment 2020. (HT file)
         

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Faridabad on May 7 released the details of Document Verification/Interview for the recruitment of teaching faculty and other posts on its official website.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 105 vacancies of teaching faculty and others. Out of which, 25 vacancies are each for Senior Resident (03 Year), and Senior Resident (01 Year), 14 for Junior Resident, 10 for Super Specialists, 8 each for Assistant Professor, and Professor, 7 for Associate Professor, and 6 for Tutor.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in interview scheduled before the selection committee on May 22.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official recruitment notification for teaching, super specialists, and senior and junior residents.

