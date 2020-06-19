ESIC Recruitment 2020: 76 vacancies for Senior, Junior Residents and Tutor on offer, check details

education

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 18:02 IST

Employees State Insurance Corporation, Haryana (ESIC) has invited applications for recruitment of Senior Resident, Junior Resident and Tutor on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview scheduled to be conducted on June 26, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 76 vacancies of Senior Resident, Junior Resident, and Tutor. Out of which, 25 vacancies are for Senior Resident against GDMO, 23 for Senior Resident, and 12 each for Junior Resident, and Tutor.

Eligibility criteria:

1. Senior Resident -A candidate should have a PG Degree or Diploma in concerned specialty from Recognized University. The Candidate should have valid MCI registration.

2. Senior Resident against GDMO (1 year)-An applicant should have a PG degree/DNB/Diploma in concerned specialty.

3. Junior Resident -Candidates with MBBS from the recognized university should be registered with MCI are eligible to apply for the positions.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.