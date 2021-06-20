AEEE 2021 Result 2021 declared, direct link for Phase 2 scores

AEEE 2021 result: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham declared AEEE phase 2 result 2021 on Sunday June 20. Candidates who have appeared in the AEEE phase 2 exam can check their AEEE phase 2 result on the official website of the University at www.amrita.edu. The AEEE second phase examination was conducted from June 11 to 14.

Direct link to check the AEEE phase 2 2021 scores

Candidates can check the AEE phase-2 result on the official website of the Amrita Vishwa Vidaypeetham

Steps to check the AEEE phase 2 result:

Visit the official website of the Amrita Vishwa Vidhyapeetham

Key in your credentials i.e email id and password

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future use.

Note: For all the applicants who applied for AEEE Phase 2, Willingness submission for Phase 3 will be activated on June 21 at 9 am. Only newly applied applicants can currently submit their willingness for Phase 3. The last date for Willingness Phase 3 is July 5 till 8 pm.