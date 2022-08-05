AEEE 2022 results expected to be declared tomorrow at amrita.edu

AEEE 2022 result: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is expected to announce the results for Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering, (AEEE) 2022 on August 6, 2022.

Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their result from the official website amrita.edu.

The AEEE phase-1 exam 2022 was held from June 17 to 19, 2022 and the phase-2 exam was held from July 31 to August 2, 2022 in computer based test (CBT) mode. The exam consisted of 100 questions for 300 marks.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will conduct the Centralised Seat Allotment Process (CSAP) 2022 after the AEEE 2022 results are declared. The registration process will also begin after the declaration of results.

Candidates will be able to access their result by entering the login details in our admission portal.

The last date to register is August 12, 2022. Trial allotment is scheduled to be held on August 15, 2022 and the first allotment on August 17, 2022. The second allotment will be conducted on August 24, 2022.

70% of seats in each branch is reserved for candidates with AEEE 2022 rank. 25% seats are reserved for the candidates with valid JEE Mains 2022 score.

3% of seats are reserved for the candidates with valid SAT (Scholastic Assessment Test) score.

2% of seats are reserved for candidates with valid Pearson Undergraduate Engineering Entrance Exam score.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has reserved 85% seats for meritorious students who score high rank in AEEE 2022, top percentile/scores in JEE Mains 2022, top scorers in SAT and PUEE.