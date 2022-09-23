Home / Education / Exam Results / AFCAT 2022 result declared at afcat.cdac.in, direct link to check results status

AFCAT 2022 result declared at afcat.cdac.in, direct link to check results status

Published on Sep 23, 2022 09:53 PM IST

AFCAT 2022 result: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has declared the result for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2022.

AFCAT 2022 result: Interested candidates can now check and download their result online at the official website afcat.cdac.in.(afcat.cdac.in)
ByHT Education Desk

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has declared the result for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2022. Interested candidates can now check and download their result online at the official website afcat.cdac.in.

IAF conducted the AFCAT exam on August 26, 27 and 28, 2022. The exam was conducted to recruit commissioned officers in flying and ground duties for both technical and non-technical posts at IAF.

Candidates can access the result by keying in their email id and password.

The IAF recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 300+ vacancies for the posts of A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches.

“AFCAT 02/2022 Result has been declared and are available for viewing through individual login,” reads the official website.

Here’s how to download AFCAT 2022 result

Visit the official website afcat.cdac.in

Click on the result link for AFCAT 2022

Key in your Email ID and Password

The AFCAT result will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes

Direct link to download. Click here.

afcat exam result.
Sign out