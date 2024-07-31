 AIAPGET 2024 result, final answer key out at exams.nta.ac.in, direct link to check scores here - Hindustan Times
AIAPGET 2024 result, final answer key out at exams.nta.ac.in, direct link to check scores here

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 31, 2024 08:07 PM IST

AIAPGET 2024 result, final answer key have been released. The direct link to check scorecard and final answer key is given here.

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the AIAPGET 2024 result, final answer key on July 31, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) – 2024 can check the results and final answer key on the official website of AIAPGET at exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET.

AIAPGET 2024 result, final answer key out, direct link to check scores here
AIAPGET 2024 result, final answer key out, direct link to check scores here

AIAPGET - 2024 was conducted for Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Siddha and Unani in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on July 6, 2024. The examination was conducted at 211 Centres in 100 Cities. The provisional answer key was released on July 16 and the objection window was closed on July 18, 2024.

Direct link to check AIAPGET Result 2024

Direct link to check AIAPGET final answer key 2024

The Agency received 2525 answer key challenges out of which 167 were the unique challenges. The challenges were placed before the concerned Subject Experts for review. Based on their feedback and after incorporating the changes, the Final Answer Keys were prepared which were used in preparing the Result of - AIAPGET– 2024.

This year a total of 40123 candidates registered for the examination out of which 37980 candidates have appeared for the examination.

AIAPGET 2024 result: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of AIAPGET at exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET.
  • Click on AIAPGET 2024 results link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the results and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Also Read: UPSC CDS I Result 2024 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check names, roll numbers here

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIAPGET.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times.
