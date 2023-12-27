Bar Council of India, BCI will release AIBE 18 Result 2023 in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for All India Bar Examinations can check the results when declared on the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com. AIBE 18 Result 2023: Where, how to check All India Bar Examinations results

The examination was conducted on December 10, 2023, at various exam centers across the country. The provisional answer key was released on December 12, 2023 and the objection window was opened on December 13, 2023. The objection window will remain open until midnight on December 20, 2023.

All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result by following the steps given below.

AIBE 18 Result 2023: Where, how to check results

Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on AIBE 18 Result 2023 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and the result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Along with the results, the final answer key will also be released. The final answer key will be available on the official website. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIBE.