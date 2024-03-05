Bar Council of India, BCI will release AIBE 18 Result in due course of time. The All India Bar Examinations results when declared can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com. AIBE 18 Result awaited: How, where to check All India Bar Examinations results

AIBE 18 examination was held on December 10, 2023, at various exam centers across the country. The provisional answer key was released on December 12, 2023 and the objection window was opened on December 13, 2023 and the objection window was opened till December 20, 2023.

All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result by following the steps given below.

AIBE 18 Result: How to check

Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on AIBE 18 Result 2023 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and the result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The final answer key of AIBE 18 is awaited. The AIBE 18 final answer key will likely be released along with the results or ahead of results. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIBE.