AIBE 19 Result News 2024 Live: All India Bar Exam results expected soon at allindiabarexamination.com
AIBE 19 Result News 2024 Live: The Bar Council of India has not yet released the AIBE 19 results. The All India Bar Examination results when declared can be checked by the appeared candidates on the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com. The AIBE 19 final answer keys have been released on March 6, 2025. A total of 28 questions have been withdrawn out of which 7 from SET A, 7 from SET B, 7 from SET C and 7 from SET D....Read More
The AIBE 19 written test was held on December 22, 2024. A total of 100 questions were asked in the exam from 19 topics or subjects. The provisional answer key was released on December 28, 2024. The objection window was opened on December 30, 2024 and closed on January 10, 2025. Candidates who wanted to raise objections against the answer key had to pay ₹500/- per objection.
The final answer key was prepared after a panel of experts examined and verified the objections raised by the candidates against the provisional key. The results will be announced next. Follow the blog for latest updates.
Number of questions asked
Candidates were asked 100 questions in AIBE 19 from 19 topics or subjects.
What official website reads about AIBE 19 result and final answer key?
The official website reads, “Please note that the results of the AIBE-XIX exam will be published based on this final answer key. We have thoroughly scrutinized and reviewed all objections received from the candidates, and the final answer key has been prepared accordingly. Kindly download the revised answer keys.”
Where to check AIBE 19 final answer key?
Candidates who have appeared for All India Bar Examination can check and download the final answer key through the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.
How to check AIBE 19 Result 2024?
1. Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.
2. Click on AIBE 19 Result 2024 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the scorecard page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
AIBE 19 result 2024 to be out next
Now when the final answer key for AIBE 19 has been released, the Council will release the AIBE 19 result.
How AIBE 19 final answer key was prepared?
The final answer key was prepared after a panel of experts examined and verified the objections raised by the candidates against the provisional key.
About AIBE 19 answer key
The provisional answer key was released on December 28, 2024. The objection window was opened on December 30, 2024 and closed on January 10, 2025. Candidates who wanted to raise objections against the answer key had to pay ₹500/- per objection.
AIBE 19 written test date
The AIBE 19 written test was held on December 22, 2024. A total of 100 questions were asked in the exam from 19 topics or subjects.
Number of questions withdrawn from AIBE 19 final answer key
A total of 28 questions have been withdrawn out of which 7 from SET A, 7 from SET B, 7 from SET C and 7 from SET D.
AIBE 19 final answer key released
The AIBE 19 final answer keys have been released on March 6, 2025.
AIBE 19 result to be available on this website
The All India Bar Examination results when declared can be checked by the appeared candidates on the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.
AIBE 19 result 2024 date and time
The AIBE 19 result date and time have not been announced by the Council yet. When announced, the details will be shared here.