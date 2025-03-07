AIBE 19 Result News 2024 Live: All India Bar Exam results expected soon at allindiabarexamination.com

AIBE 19 Result News 2024 Live: The Bar Council of India has not yet released the AIBE 19 results. The All India Bar Examination results when declared can be checked by the appeared candidates on the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com. The AIBE 19 final answer keys have been released on March 6, 2025. A total of 28 questions have been withdrawn out of which 7 from SET A, 7 from SET B, 7 from SET C and 7 from SET D....Read More

The AIBE 19 written test was held on December 22, 2024. A total of 100 questions were asked in the exam from 19 topics or subjects. The provisional answer key was released on December 28, 2024. The objection window was opened on December 30, 2024 and closed on January 10, 2025. Candidates who wanted to raise objections against the answer key had to pay ₹500/- per objection.

The final answer key was prepared after a panel of experts examined and verified the objections raised by the candidates against the provisional key. The results will be announced next. Follow the blog for latest updates.