AIBE 20 Result declared at allindiabarexamination.com, direct link to check scorecards here

The Bar Council of India, BCI has declared the AIBE 20 Result. All those candidates who have appeared for All India Bar Examination can check the results and scorecard on the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com. The direct link to check results is also posted below. AIBE 20 Result 2025 Live Updates

Direct link to check results here AIBE 20 Result: How to check Candidates who have appeared for the examination can follow the steps given below to check and download the result.

1. Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

2. Click on AIBE 20 Result link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination was held on November 30, 2025. The exam was held at various exam centres across the country in a single shift, from 1 pm to 4 pm. The provisional answer key was released on December 3. The objection window was opened on December 3 and closed on December 10, 2025.

The final answer key was released on January 6, 2026. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIBE.