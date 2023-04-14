The Bar Council of India has released AIBE XVII 2023 revised answer key. Candidates who have appeared for All India Bar Examination XVII can download the revised answer key through the official site of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com. AIBE XVII 2023 revised answer key out at allindiabarexamination.com, link here (Shutterstock)

The official website reads, “Dear Candidates, Objection tracker was raised from 13th feb 2023 to 20th feb 2023 after analyzing the objection raised by candidates. There are two questions that have been delete and now the result would be computed on the basis of the remaining 98 questions only and two questions answer key have been change, so please find the revised answer keys of all languages. "

Direct link to download AIBE XVII 2023 revised answer key

AIBE XVII 2023 revised answer key: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on AIBE XVII 2023 revised answer key link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The result is expected to be out soon on the official site. Keep checking the website for latest updates on result.