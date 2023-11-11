AIIMS INICET January Result 2023 out at aiimsexams.ac.in, here's direct link to check

All India Institute of Medical Sciences released the AIIMS (INI-CET) for January 2024 results today, November 11. Candidates who have appeared for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) test can check the results through the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS (INI-CET) January 2024 results declared, direct link here

Direct link to check AIIMS INICET January Result 2023

The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) was held on November 5 for admission into postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS] January 2024 Session at the Institutes of National Importance (INI) for medical education namely, AIIMS-New Delhi and other AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru & SCTIMST, Trivandrum.

AIIMS INICET January Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the “List of the qualified candidates in INI-CET January 2024 session”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the AIIMS INICET January result 2023

Take a printout for future reference.