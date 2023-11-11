close_game
close_game
News / Education / Exam Results / AIIMS INICET January Result 2023 out at aiimsexams.ac.in, here's direct link to check

AIIMS INICET January Result 2023 out at aiimsexams.ac.in, here's direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 11, 2023 08:04 PM IST

AIIMS INICET January Result 2023 released, direct link here

All India Institute of Medical Sciences released the AIIMS (INI-CET) for January 2024 results today, November 11. Candidates who have appeared for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) test can check the results through the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS (INI-CET) January 2024 results declared, direct link here
AIIMS (INI-CET) January 2024 results declared, direct link here

Direct link to check AIIMS INICET January Result 2023

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) was held on November 5 for admission into postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS] January 2024 Session at the Institutes of National Importance (INI) for medical education namely, AIIMS-New Delhi and other AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru & SCTIMST, Trivandrum.

AIIMS INICET January Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the “List of the qualified candidates in INI-CET January 2024 session”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the AIIMS INICET January result 2023

Take a printout for future reference.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out