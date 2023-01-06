AILET 2023: Provisional Merit list out for BA LLB, LLM programmes, get link
AILET 2023 provisional merit list released for BA LLB and LLM programme.
National Law University (NLU), Delhi has released the second provisional AILET 2023 merit list for BA LLB and the first provisional merit list for the LLM programme today, December 06, 2023. Candidates can check the provisional merit list through the official website of AILET 2023 at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.
The First Provisional Merit List for the B.A.LL.B.(Hons.) Programme was issued on December 30, 2022.
“The candidates who registered for the Online Counselling and have paid the Counselling Registration Fee by December 26, 2022, only have been considered in the Provisional Merit List and Waiting List for admission to LL.M. Programme", reads the official notification.
Direct link to check provisional merit list for LLM Programme
Direct link to check provisional merit list for BA LLB Programme
AILET 2023: Know how to check the merit list
Visit the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
On the homepage, click on the merit list link
The provisional merit list will be displayed on the screen
Check the merit list and download it for future reference.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics