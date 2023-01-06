AILET 2023: Provisional Merit list out for BA LLB, LLM programmes, get link

National Law University (NLU), Delhi has released the second provisional AILET 2023 merit list for BA LLB and the first provisional merit list for the LLM programme today, December 06, 2023. Candidates can check the provisional merit list through the official website of AILET 2023 at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

The First Provisional Merit List for the B.A.LL.B.(Hons.) Programme was issued on December 30, 2022.

“The candidates who registered for the Online Counselling and have paid the Counselling Registration Fee by December 26, 2022, only have been considered in the Provisional Merit List and Waiting List for admission to LL.M. Programme", reads the official notification.

