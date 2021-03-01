AISSEE 2021: Sainik School Entrance Exam answer key, results 2021 awaited

The answer key and results of All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination 2021 is expected soon. Students who have appeared in AISSEE 2021 are waiting for their results. The All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2021 was held on February 7.

According to the Examination Calendar on National Testing Agency (NTA) website, the results of AISSEE 2021 were expected to be declared by February 28.

Ahead of the declaration of results of AISSEE, NTA displays on its website aissee.nta.nic.in, the scanned images of OMR Answer Sheets and recorded responses of those candidates who apply for it by paying online a fees of ₹100, which is non-refundable. Applicants can make representation against the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question challenged. If any objection raised by candidate is found correct by NTA, it will make changes accordingly, but no intimation in this regard will be sent to individual candidate.

Then the NTA displays provisional answer keys of the questions and candidates are given chance to raise objections if any. by paying a non refundable fee of ₹200 per answer challenged.

The objections raised by candidates is examined by subject experts, and changes are made in provisional answer keys, if required. After this, the final answer key and result are prepared and declared.