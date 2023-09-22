Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University has released the AKTU UPTAC 2023 seat allotment result for Round 2 on September 22, 2023. Candidates can check the B Tech & B Arch results on the official website at uptac.admissions.nic.in. AKTU UPTAC 2023 round 2 seat allotment results out at uptac.admissions.nic.in, here's direct link to check

“Round 2 seat allotment result for B.Tech. and B.Arch. has been declared” reads the official website.

Candidates can pay the Seat Confirmation fee for BTech and BArch courses from September 22 to September 24.

AKTU UPTAC Counselling 2023: Know how to check the seat allotment result for round 2

Visit the official site of AKTU UPTAC at uptac.admissions.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the seat allotment result

Key in your login details

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Exam and College Guide Top Engineering Colleges in India Click here

Click here Top Medical Colleges in India Click here

Click here Popular BBA colleges in India Click here

Click here Explore Scholarships Click here

Click here Top LLB Colleges in India Click here