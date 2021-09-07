Home / Education / Exam Results / AP EAMCET 2021 result tomorrow: Know how to check
  • AP EAMCET result for engineering stream will be released tomorrow, September 8. The result can be checked using registration or roll number of students.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 07:34 PM IST

AP EAMCET result for theengineering stream will be released tomorrow, September 8. The result can be checked using the registration or roll number of students. 

The Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test- 2021 (AP EAPCET-2021) of Andhra Pradesh is conducted through computer-based test by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada for entry into the first year of the following professional courses offered for the academic year 2021-2022 in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

The exam for engineering stream was held on August 19, 20, 23, 24 and 25. The exam for agriculture and pharmacy was held on September 3, 6 and 7.

AP EAMCET  result 2021: Know how to check

State education minister Audimulapu Suresh will release the ranks on 08.09.2021 at 11 AM, an official statement from the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (AP SCHE) reads. The minister is likely to address a press conference at R & B Building, Vijayawada on the result declaration day.

 

 

 

