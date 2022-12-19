AP EAMCET 2022 counselling: Seat allotment result for BiPC Stream expected today

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to release the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET/EAMCET) Counselling Seat allotment result today, December 19, 2022. The AP EAMCET seat allotment result for the BiPC Stream will be available at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

After the seat allotment, candidates must report to the allotted colleges from December 20 to December 23.

AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment: How to check

Visit the official website at cets.apsche.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link provided for AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling for BiPC Stream

Next, look for the seat allotment link

Check the result

Download the allotment letter and take a printout for future reference.