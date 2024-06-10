AP EAMCET 2024 Results LIVE: AP EAPCET result awaited at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, updates here
AP EAMCET 2024 Results LIVE: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will declare AP EAMCET 2024 Results in due course of time. The Engineering Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET/EAPCET) results when declared can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official website of AP EAPCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in....Read More
Candidates need to use their registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth to check EAMCET results and download rank cards.
This year, The AP EAMCET exam for the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream was held on May 16 and 17. The Engineering stream exam was held from May 18 to 23. The exam on all days was conducted in two sessions- first session from 9 am to 12 pm and second session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.
The provisional answer key was released on May 23 for agriculture and pharmacy courses and the objection window was closed on May 25. The answer key for engineering course was released on May 25 and the objection window was closed on May 26, 2024.
The APSCHE will announce the names of EAMCET toppers of both streams, category-wise cut-offs and other details along with the result. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, date, how to download scorecard, toppers and other details.
AP EAMCET 2024 Results Live: Details needed to check scores
Registration number
Hall Ticket number
Date of birth
AP EAMCET 2024 Results Live: How to check AP EAPCET rank cards?
Visit the official website of cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
Click on AP EAMCET Result 2024 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
AP EAMCET 2024 Results Live: Toppers and other details to be announced
AP EAMCET 2024 Results Live: The APSCHE will announce the names of EAMCET toppers of both streams, category-wise cut-offs and other details along with the result.
AP EAMCET 2024 Results Live: Engineering course answer key
AP EAMCET 2024 Results Live: The answer key for engineering course was released on May 25 and the objection window was closed on May 26, 2024.
AP EAMCET 2024 Results Live: When was agriculture and pharmacy course answer key released?
AP EAMCET 2024 Results Live: The provisional answer key was released on May 23 for agriculture and pharmacy courses and the objection window was closed on May 25.
AP EAMCET 2024 Results Live: Exam dates
AP EAMCET 2024 Results Live: This year, The AP EAMCET exam for the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream was held on May 16 and 17. The Engineering stream exam was held from May 18 to 23. The exam on all days was conducted in two sessions- first session from 9 am to 12 pm and second session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.
AP EAMCET 2024 Results Live: Login details required
AP EAMCET 2024 Results Live: Candidates need to use their registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth to check EAMCET results and download rank cards.
AP EAMCET 2024 Results Live: Where to check
AP EAMCET 2024 Results Live: The Engineering Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET/EAPCET) results when declared can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official website of AP EAPCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
AP EAMCET 2024 Results Live: Date and time
AP EAMCET 2024 Results Live: AP EAPCET results date and time have not been announced by the Council yet.