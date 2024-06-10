Edit Profile
New Delhi390C
Monday, June 10, 2024
    AP EAMCET 2024 Results LIVE: AP EAPCET result awaited at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, updates here

    AP EAMCET 2024 Results LIVE: AP EAPCET result awaited at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    AP EAMCET 2024 Results LIVE: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will declare AP EAMCET 2024 Results in due course of time. The Engineering Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET/EAPCET) results when declared can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official website of AP EAPCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

    Candidates need to use their registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth to check EAMCET results and download rank cards.

    This year, The AP EAMCET exam for the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream was held on May 16 and 17. The Engineering stream exam was held from May 18 to 23. The exam on all days was conducted in two sessions- first session from 9 am to 12 pm and second session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

    The provisional answer key was released on May 23 for agriculture and pharmacy courses and the objection window was closed on May 25. The answer key for engineering course was released on May 25 and the objection window was closed on May 26, 2024.

    The APSCHE will announce the names of EAMCET toppers of both streams, category-wise cut-offs and other details along with the result. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, date, how to download scorecard, toppers and other details.

    Details needed to check scores

    Registration number

    Hall Ticket number

    Date of birth

    How to check AP EAPCET rank cards?

    Visit the official website of cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

    Click on AP EAMCET Result 2024 link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Toppers and other details to be announced

    The APSCHE will announce the names of EAMCET toppers of both streams, category-wise cut-offs and other details along with the result.

    Engineering course answer key

    The answer key for engineering course was released on May 25 and the objection window was closed on May 26, 2024.

    When was agriculture and pharmacy course answer key released?

    The provisional answer key was released on May 23 for agriculture and pharmacy courses and the objection window was closed on May 25.

    Exam dates

    This year, The AP EAMCET exam for the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream was held on May 16 and 17. The Engineering stream exam was held from May 18 to 23. The exam on all days was conducted in two sessions- first session from 9 am to 12 pm and second session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

    Login details required

    Candidates need to use their registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth to check EAMCET results and download rank cards.

    Where to check

    The Engineering Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET/EAPCET) results when declared can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official website of AP EAPCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

    Date and time

    AP EAPCET results date and time have not been announced by the Council yet.

