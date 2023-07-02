Home / Education / Exam Results / AP ECET 2023 Result released: Steps to check marks on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP ECET 2023 Result released: Steps to check marks on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 02, 2023 04:54 PM IST

Candidates can check AP ECET 2023 results on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) 2023 results released today, July 3. Candidates can check AP ECET results on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ECET.

Direct link to check AP ECET 2023 results

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE conducts the entrance test for admission into 2nd year-level Lateral Entry into Engineering/ Pharmacy Courses for Diploma holders of Engineering & Technology and B.Sc. (Mathematics) courses.

How to check AP ECET result 2023

  1. Go to the website mentioned above.
  2. Now, open the ECET result link.
  3. Enter your credentials and log in.
  4. Check and download your result.

The entrance test was conducted on June 20 and the preliminary answer key was released on June 23. Candidates were asked to raise objections to the answer key till June 25.

