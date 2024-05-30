 AP ECET 2024 results declared, direct link and steps to check result explained - Hindustan Times
AP ECET 2024 results declared, direct link and steps to check result explained

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 30, 2024 12:49 PM IST

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check the results may visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has released the result of Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET 2024) on May 30, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check the results may visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP ECET 2024 was conducted on May 8, 2024, and the preliminary answer key was released on May 10, 2024. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
AP ECET 2024 was conducted on May 8, 2024, and the preliminary answer key was released on May 10, 2024. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Direct Link to check the AP ECET 2024 result

AP ECET 2024 was conducted on May 8, 2024, and the preliminary answer key was released on May 10, 2024. Candidates could submit their objections on the preliminary answer key by May 12, 2024.

The examination was conducted in two shifts- the first shift from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The total mark for which the exam was conducted was 200 Marks with 200 Objective type questions.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam need to submit their login details like registration number, ECET Hall ticket number and date of birth to check their results.

Direct Link to obtain rank card for AP ECET 2024

Steps to check AP ECET 2024 results:

  • Visit the official website of AP ECET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
  • Click on the AP ECET 2024 results available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to submit their login details.
  • On submitting the login details, candidates can view their results on the screen
  • Verify the details and download the page
  • Take a printout of the same for further needs

For more information, visit the official website.

Exam and College Guide
