Home / Education / Exam Results / AP ECET result 2023 out on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link to check marks

AP ECET result 2023 out on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link to check marks

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 02, 2023 04:48 PM IST

AP ECET result 2023 released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) 2023 results have been announced. Candidates who took the entrance test can now go to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ECET and check their marks online. The direct link has been provided below.

AP ECET result 2023 out on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
AP ECET result 2023 out on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

To check marks online, candidates have to use their login credentials.

Direct link to check Results for AP ECET - 2023

AP ECET result 2023: Direct link to check marks.

Steps to check AP ECET Result 2023

Go to the AP ECET exam website.

Now, open the link to check AP ECET result.

Enter your credentials and log in.

Check your result and download it.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) conducts AP ECET on behalf of APSCHE for second-year-level lateral entry into Engineering/ Pharmacy Courses in Participating institutions of the state. Diploma holders of Engineering & Technology and B.Sc. (Mathematics) courses are eligible for the test.

AP ECET 2023 was conducted on June 20 and the preliminary answer key was released on June 23. Candidates were asked to raise objections to the answer key till June 25.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out