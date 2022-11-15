Home / Education / Exam Results / AP ICET Counselling final seat allotment result out at icet-sche.aptonline.in

AP ICET Counselling final seat allotment result out at icet-sche.aptonline.in

exam results
Published on Nov 15, 2022 01:14 PM IST

APSCHE has released the last phase seat allocation results for the AP ICET counselling 2022.

AP ICET Counselling final seat allotment result out at icet-sche.aptonline.in
AP ICET Counselling final seat allotment result out at icet-sche.aptonline.in
ByHT Education Desk

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the last phase seat allocation results for the AP ICET counselling 2022 on November 15. Candidates can use the official website, icet-sche.aptonline.in, to check and download the AP ICET 2022 final phase allotment results. Candidates can check their result through their log in credentials.

Direct link here

Candidates can report to the alloted college from November 15 to November 17.

AP ICET Counselling final seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Final Phase Provisional Allotment Order (Download)”

Key in your log in details

Check AP ICET final seat allotment result

Take print out for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
andhra pradesh seat allotment
andhra pradesh seat allotment

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out