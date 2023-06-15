Home / Education / Exam Results / AP ICET result 2023 out on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link

AP ICET result 2023 out on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 15, 2023 03:35 PM IST

AP ICET Result 2023: Candidates can now visit cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET to check their results

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced results of the Integrated Common Entrance Test. Candidates can now visit cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET, check their results and download rank cards. The direct link is given below.

APSCHE has announced results of ICET 2023 exam (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
APSCHE has announced results of ICET 2023 exam (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

AP ICET result 2023 direct link

Registration number and hall ticket number are required to check results and registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth are required to download AP ICET rank cards.

How to check AP ICET result 2023

  1. Go to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
  2. Now, go to the rank card or result download page.
  3. Login by using the asked information.
  4. Check and download ICET result.

Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur conducts ICET on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) for admission into first year MBA/MCA courses at participating institutions of the state.

Next, APSCHE will publish the counselling schedule on the exam portal.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
exam result. andhra pradesh
exam result. andhra pradesh
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out