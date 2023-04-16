Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh expected to release the AP Inter the first year and the second year admit card soon. The results will be available on the official website of BIEAP at bieap.apcfss.in. AP Inter Result 2023: Know how to check result(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The first-year intermediate examination was conducted on March 15 till April 3, 2023. The second-year intermediate exam was conducted from March 16 toApril 4, 2023.

AP Inter exam result: Know how to check

Visit the official site of BIEAP at bieap.apcfss.in.

Click on the AP Inter result link

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and keep a hard copy of the same for further need

Last year the AP Inter first-year and 2nd examination result was announced on June 22. In the year 2022, over 56% of students passed the inter 1st year, while 61% of students passed the inter 2nd year.