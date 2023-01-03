Home / Education / Exam Results / AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 Seat Allotment result out at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in

AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 Seat Allotment result out at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in

exam results
Published on Jan 03, 2023 03:33 PM IST

AP LAWCET/AP PGLCET seat allotment result released at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 Seat Allotment result out at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in
AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 Seat Allotment result out at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in
ByHT Education Desk

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) 2022, Post Graduate Common Law Entrance Test (AP PGLCET) seat allotment result. Candidates can check the result on the official website at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Candidates can check their seat allotment results using their hall ticket number and date of birth. The self-reporting and reporting at the college will begin on January 3, 2023, and will end on January 7, 2023. The classes will commence on January 4, 2023.

Direct link to check seat allotment result.

AP LAWCET, PGLCET Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

On the homepage, click on the result link.

Key in your login details

The seat allotment letter PDF will get displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the seat allotment letter for future use.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
andhra pradesh seat allotment result + 1 more
andhra pradesh seat allotment result

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out