AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 results released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, here's direct link to check

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the (AP LAWCET & AP PGLCET - 2023) results. Candidates who appeared for the LAECET and PGLCET 2023 examinations can check the results on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 results released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

A.P. Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET & AP PGLCET - 2023) was conducted on May 20 for admission into regular LLB courses (3 and 5 years) & LLM courses (2 years) for the academic year 2023-2024. The examination was conducted from 3 pm to 4: 30 pm.

AP LAWCET, PGLCET Result 2023: How To Check

Visit the official website at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

On the homepage, click on the result link.

Key in your login details

Your AP LAWCET and PGLCET 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Take the printout for future reference.