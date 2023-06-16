Home / Education / Exam Results / AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 results released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, here's direct link to check

AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 results released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, here's direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 16, 2023 05:43 PM IST

APSCHE released the (AP LAWCET & AP PGLCET - 2023) results at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the (AP LAWCET & AP PGLCET - 2023) results. Candidates who appeared for the LAECET and PGLCET 2023 examinations can check the results on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Direct link to check AP LAWCET and PGLCET 2023 results

A.P. Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET & AP PGLCET - 2023) was conducted on May 20 for admission into regular LLB courses (3 and 5 years) & LLM courses (2 years) for the academic year 2023-2024. The examination was conducted from 3 pm to 4: 30 pm.

AP LAWCET, PGLCET Result 2023: How To Check

Visit the official website at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

On the homepage, click on the result link.

Key in your login details

Your AP LAWCET and PGLCET 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Take the printout for future reference.

Topics
andhra pradesh exam result.
andhra pradesh exam result.
Friday, June 16, 2023
