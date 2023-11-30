AP LAWCET, PGLCET round 1 allotment results out, direct links

AP LAWCET, PGLCET Allotment Result 2023: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced seat allotment results for the first round of Law Common Entrance Test or LAWCET and Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) 2023 counselling. Candidates who qualified in these entrance examinations and applied for admission can visit the website lawcet-sche.aptonline.in and check their allotment results. The direct link has been provided below. AP LAWCET, PGLCET Allotment Result 2023 Announced

As per the admission schedule, candidates who have been allotted a seat in the first round have to self-report at colleges and complete the admission process on December 1 or 2, 2023.

AP LAWCET, PGLCET allotment result 2023 direct link.

Steps to check AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 seat allotment result 2023

Visit the official website of the counselling process, lawcet-sche-aptonline.in

On the home page, the link for the LAWCET/PGLCET 2023 round 1 allotment result will be displayed. Open it.

Enter your login credentials or select college and course name, as required.

Submit and check the allotment result.

Download your allotment letter and take a printout.

“Mere allotment of a seat through the admission counselling will not guarantee the admission to the candidate unless he /she satisfy the eligibility criteria for admission as per the Bar Council of India guidelines notified from time to time,” an official statement reads.

AP LAWCET and PGLCET are state-level entrance examinations held for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses at participating institutions of the state.

For more details, candidates can check the revised notification here. They should also visit the official website for updates.